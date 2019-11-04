Ukraine demanded from Russia to return the ships detained in the course ‘of the Kerch incident’ (PHOTO)

The foreign Ministry of Ukraine has sent Russia a note, which demanded the return of the detainees in the Kerch Strait Ukrainian ships. It on a press-conferences were told by the head of Department Vadim Pristayko. According to the diplomat, the foreign Ministry note contains a requirement to specify “where and when” Ukraine could pick up the court, passes “Interfax”.

“Our military is ready to arrive to any place and to take our ships,” said Pristayko. According to him, after receiving them, the Ukrainian side intends to inspect the court and find out whether there was an associated delay in the return of the ships to their repair to conceal attacks.

A member of the Federation Council and the Committee on international Affairs Sergei Tsekov told TASS that the return of their ships, Ukraine will have to publicly acknowledge the incident in the Kerch Strait provocation. The Senator has noticed that ships still might be of interest to the investigation and stressed that the Russian authorities have no desire to spend money on storing someone else’s property.

According to the Russian Federation, 25 November 2018 two small armored artillery boats and offshore tug naval forces of Ukraine “Berdyansk”, “Nikopol” and “Yana Kapu” illegally crossed the Russian border in pursuit of Black in the sea of Azov. Russian border guards shooting was detained by the court.

In Ukraine believe that the boundary ships of Russia in spite of the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive acts” against the ships of naval forces of Ukraine, carrying out a planned transition from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol. The arrested sailors in Kiev likened to prisoners of war. Human rights center memorial has recognized them as political prisoners.

In Russia the incident in the sea of Azov considered a provocation. Two days after the incident, the FSB has demonstrated allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

On Board ships 24 Ukrainians, among whom there were two employees of the security Service of Ukraine, was charged with “illegal border crossing committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion or by an organized group or with application of violence or with threat of its application” (part 3 of article 322 of the criminal code).

Ukraine, the EU and the US after the incident in the Kerch Strait has tightened sanctions against Russia. In September of 2019, arrested the sailors returned to their homeland in the exchange of persons detained on the territory of Russia and Ukraine.