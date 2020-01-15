Ukraine disgracefully finished performance in the European championship in handball, having conceded in all group games (video)
The National Team Of Ukraine
Ukrainian men’s team handball, Vienna lost the national team of the Czech Republic in the third match of the group round of the European championship with a score of 19:23.
Thus, our team, led by Sergei Bebeshko, lost all matches in the group stage and was eliminated from the tournament.
We remind that the Ukrainians gave teams the North of Macedonia 25:26 and Austria 30:34.