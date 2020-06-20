Ukraine dropped in the ranking of competitiveness of countries
Leadership by the competitiveness index for the second year in a row holds the Singapore, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Hong Kong (China). Ukraine dropped one position and became 55 from 63 countries. This is stated in the competitiveness index ranking of countries in 2020, published by the International Institute for management development.
So, it is noted that the smaller the economic system better survive the current crisis.
“The advantage of small economies in the current crisis happens to their ability to fight the pandemic and to form their own economic competitiveness. Partly this is facilitated by the ease of finding public consensus,” — said the Director of the world competitiveness center Arturo Miura BRICs.
Add that to the US this year were in 10th place, Poland took the 38th place, one position worse than a year ago, and Russia has lost five positions in the ranking and ranked 45.
At last, 63 the place is located in Venezuela.
It was noted earlier that the Cabinet expects economic growth in the second half, but does not compare the economic indicators with the previous years. At the same time in 2021, GDP is expected at the level of 3-4%.
