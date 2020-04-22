Ukraine entered the top-20 export players in the world in 2019
Ukraine took the 16th place in the export of football players in the world in 2019. During the years abroad were 250 players with a Ukrainian passport, according to the CIES Football Observatory.
Most of the players (79.6 percent) went to foreign clubs from teams of the Ukrainian Premier League.
Ukrainians in the majority of cases are in the Championships of Hungary, Poland, Belarus and Russia.
A total of 186 national associations had at least one “import” player in the domestic League.
The largest number of players to foreign Championships sent Brazil – 1600 Brazilians played outside his native country.
The top 3 kind of charts are also included France (1027 players) and Argentina (972).
In total, these three countries provided nearly a quarter of all foreign labour in the global football (22.5 per cent).
The founders of football – the British occupy 4-e a place (565), slightly behind Spain (559) and Serbia (521).
Furthermore, Portugal is the main destination for Brazilians. Three major destination for French expatriates, England, Belgium and Luxembourg, and for Argentines Chile, Mexico and Spain.