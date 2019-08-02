Ukraine entered the top-5 countries of Europe in terms of wind farm installation
Ukraine took the fifth place in Europe by number of new wind farms on land, established for the first half of 2019.
In the first half of 2019 in Ukraine established wind farms with a capacity of 262 megawatts, according to the Association of owners of wind farms Wind Europe.
It is known that only in Europe for the last six months has commissioned wind farms with a total capacity of 4.9 gigawatts, of which 2.97 gigawatts of wind farms located on land, while the remaining wind turbines built in the sea.
While most ground-based wind power plants commissioned in France and Sweden — on 523 459 megawatts and megawatt, respectively. In Germany and Italy have built wind turbines with a total capacity of 287 megawatts.
It is indicated that in the first half of 2019, the volume of installation of new wind farms in Europe fell slightly compared to the same period of 2018. In particular, due to problems with the establishment of wind turbines in Germany, which commissioned the least number of wind farms, starting in 2000.
The total investment in the establishment of wind turbines in Europe during the first half of 2019 amounted to 8.8 billion euros.