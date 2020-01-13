Ukraine entered the top three agricultural exports to the EU
Ukraine in the year 2019 was included in three of the countries largest exporters of agricultural products to the countries of the European Union.
This is evidenced by the monitoring report of the European Commission, writes Lb.ua.
It is noted that from November 2018 to October 2019, Ukraine exported agricultural products to Europe in the amount of 7.3 billion euros. Also, Ukraine has recorded the highest growth of exports to EU is 41% (2.1 billion euros).
Leaders in the supply of agricultural products to Europe, the USA and 12.3 billion euros, and Brazil — 11.7 billion euros.
Meanwhile, ahead of Ukraine on the supply of China and Argentina, which took 4th and 5th place in the ranking.