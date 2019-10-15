Ukraine — Euro 2020: why the match with Serbia again crucial for the team Shevchenko (bright photo)
The sensational victory of the Ukrainian team at the filled to capacity “Olympic” Champions of Europe by the Portuguese (2:1) allowed the team Andrei Shevchenko is not only ahead of schedule to win a place in the final tournament of the European championship on football, but also to guarantee first place in the group. Neither team Cristiano Ronaldo, who in two games with the “yellow-blue” applied to the gate of Andrei Pyatov 39 (!) strikes and scored… one goal (and one penalty), neither the Serbs to overtake Ukraine can not.
Great of “seven” after the final whistle — Cristiano Ronaldo and Andriy Shevchenko
Celebration “in Icelandic”
“Working” relationship — footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko and his lover, the journalist Vlad Sedan
The Ukrainian national team at Euro 2020
Standings group b: 1. Ukraine — 19 points (7 matches); 2. Portugal — 11 (6); 3. Serbia — 10 (6); 4. Monaco — 4 (6); 6. Lithuania — 1 (7).
The remaining matches in the group: Portugal — Lithuania, Serbia — Luxembourg (November 14), Serbia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Portugal (17 November).
With all this, the final qualifier in Belgrade against Serbia, which due to suspension will miss the Shakhtar midfielder Taras Stepanenko, again will wear for guys Shevchenko status of casting.
The fact is that when the draw for the final tournament of the Euro 2020, which will take place on 30 November in Bucharest, six of the top ten teams, ranked in groups the first places, will fall in the first “basket” (includes points scored, goal difference, goals scored, in all matches, except for matches against teams ranked in the groups sixth place).
At the moment the balance among the first places is as follows:
Points goal Difference Remained matches
1. Ukraine 19 15:2 1
2. Belgium 18 17:1 2
3. Italy 18 14:3 2
4. Netherlands 15 19:7 2
5. England 15 26:6 2
6. Croatia 14 14:6 1
7. Spain 13 10:3 3
8. Poland 13 8:2 2
9. Turkey 13 8:3 2
10. Ireland 12 6:2 2
Andriy Shevchenko is sufficient to gain on the field of Serbia one point (at home, recall that the “yellow-blue” defeated balkantsev 5:0) to guarantee a hit in the first “basket” in the draw.
The teams of Croatia and Ireland will definitely catch up with Ukraine and the national teams of Poland and Turkey, which can level points with the “yellow-blue”, you need to carefully try to beat our team by the total difference of scored and missed goals.
Note that in the crucial stage of the championship of Europe 2020, except Ukraine, has already qualified teams Belgium, Italy, Russia and Poland. The tournament will be held from 12 June to 12 July 2020 in 12 cities (London, Munich, Baku, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao and Amsterdam).
The champion of Europe 2020 will receive 10 million euros in prize money from UEFA, the finalist of 7 million, semi-finalists 5 million, the quarterfinalists — for 3.25 million, participants of the 1/8 finals, 2 million in addition, each winning group will bring the team EUR 1.5 million, each draw is 750 thousand.
Photo by Mykola VASILKOV, Alexander GUSEV, ffu.ua, Getty Images
