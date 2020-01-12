Ukraine exported products to Europe by 7.3 billion euros
Ukraine entered the top 3 countries are the largest exporters of agricultural products in the European Union at the end of 2019. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the monitoring report of the European Commission.
It is noted that from November 2018 to October 2019, Ukraine exported agricultural products to Europe in the amount of 7.3 billion euros. Also, Ukraine has recorded the highest growth of exports to EU is 41% (2.1 billion euros).
Leaders in the supply of agricultural products to Europe, the USA and 12.3 billion euros, and Brazil — 11.7 billion euros.