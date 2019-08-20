Ukraine extradited to Israel ‘King of narcotine’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

Ukraine extradited to Israel the founder of the largest international online networks of distribution of marijuana, Amos Dov silver. “Tonight Amos Dov silver extradited to the state of Israel by plane from the international airport Borispol” – wrote in Twitter, the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larisa Sargan.

Amos Dov silver is a citizen of Israel and the United States. He was arrested in Kiev on 15 March 2019 at the request of the Israeli authorities. There he is accused control of a criminal organization that has established the mass distribution of drugs.

The arrest of silver called the largest successful joint operation of Ukrainian police with colleagues from other countries. 11 July silver was released from Kiev prison under house arrest.

It is noted that the court’s decision on the deportation of the Israelite was accepted on 15 August, the Ukrainian police did not notify the Israeli and carried out the deportations on their own.

On 16 August it became known that during the deportation to Israel of silver fled to Kiev Boryspil airport. According to the newspaper “the Country”, the silver is passed passport control, he removed an electronic bracelet, and then he went to the duty free area and disappeared.

The next day it became known about detention of the silver security Service of Ukraine in the city of Uman, Cherkasy region.

SBU also detained three employees of the security services on suspicion of involvement in organizing the escape of Amos Dov silver.

Amos Dov silver activist for the legalization of marijuana. In 2017, he established a network for distribution of marijuana TeleGrass who worked in the Telegram. According to the Israeli police, through the network also sold cocaine and ecstasy.

Silver himself told me that considering TeleGrass primarily as an ideological project – “a step towards the legalization of marijuana.”

In Israel, he was repeatedly arrested for selling marijuana, and his driver’s license revoked after he admitted to a psychiatrist that Smoking behind the wheel.

This March 2019 silver announced in Facebook that is located in Kiev. Friend of silver on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper “the Country” that he was lured to Kiev by deception. 12 Mar founder TeleGrass was detained by employees of security Service of Ukraine.

Soon after the arrest of silver in Kiev, Israeli police have arrested 42 people employed in the organization of work TeleGrass. The website platform has stopped working.