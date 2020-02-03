Ukraine for the first time in 6 years did not win any medals in YJWCH biathlon
In Swiss Lenzerheide from 26 January to 2 February was held the Junior world biathlon championship.
In the rules it was 16 races, none of which Ukrainian athletes have failed to take any medals, reported on the official website biathlon Federation of Ukraine..
It is worth noting that the last time the team of Ukraine was left empty in 2014.
In 2015, there were 4 medals (2 “gold” “silver” and “bronze”), in 2016 – 3 (0+2+1), in the next two years was one of the “silver” and at the last world Cup Catherine beh won two “gold”.