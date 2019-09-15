Ukraine gave Austria Olympic champion suspected of pedophilia
Ukrainian authorities gave Austria a two-time Olympic judo champion and head coach Peter Zayzenbakher, which recently detained at the border with Poland by Ukrainian border guards.
An Austrian citizen, was wanted on charges of corruption of minors at home.
According to “UKRINFORM”, the former athlete was taken in Vienna. September 14 he was taken under arrest.
It is reported that, after his arrest by border guards Zayzenbakher himself expressed a desire to return to Austria and appealed for help to the Austrian Consulate. Then, in Lviv was visited by two employees of the Austrian criminal police and took the former athlete, who is hiding from the Austrian justice.
Two-time Olympic judo champion, a citizen of Austria Peter Zayzenbakher accused of committing sexual offenses against a minor and abuse of office. According to the Prosecutor’s office of Vienna, in the period from 1997 to 2004, he, being a judo coach, has implemented sexual assault against three at the moment underage girls. Under Austrian law, he faces a penalty of imprisonment from one to ten years.
Zayzenbakher was in the international wanted list since December of 2016 had been summoned to the land court Vienna. After that, a warrant was issued for his arrest and start the procedure of investigation. He Zayzenbakher has not publicly commented on the charges against him, against him, the presumption of innocence.
