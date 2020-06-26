Ukraine handed over the first sea port concession
Photo: capital.ua
Concession Kherson seaport lies for 30 years
The concessionaire, OOO Recoil-Kherson invests in the development of the port of Kherson, about 300 million hryvnia.
The Ukrainian authorities conceded the Kherson sea commercial port. This was announced by infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley in the Telegram on Friday, June 26.
“Today, in the presence of President conceded the first large-scale project in Ukraine – Kherson commercial sea port”, – wrote Crickley.
He noted that the concessionaire, OOO Recoil-Kherson invests in the development of the port of about 300 million hryvnia. More than 18 million UAH will be invested in local infrastructure. The concession is concluded for 30 years, but in 2030 the company should increase the volume of transshipment port at least 1.36 million tonnes.
In addition, the company will Finance the repair of the road on the way to the port and a new platform to the truck stop at the entrance to Kherson.
“The concession of the port of Olbia to be signed in the near future, the port of Chernomorsk – the following concession project”, – said Crickley.
We will remind, on may 12, Ukraine’s Supreme court reversed the decision of the Sixth administrative court of appeal, which blocked completion of the concession tender in the commercial sea port of Kherson.
Note, the concession is a contract on the establishment or reconstruction at the expense of the investor of state assets, causing the investor to operate the facility on a reimbursable basis, collecting income in their favor.
