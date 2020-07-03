Ukraine has accumulated more than 20 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities
Photo: delo.ua
Reserves in UGS of Ukraine are growing rapidly
In Ukraine for the day arrived from Europe more than 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia.
The volume of gas in underground storages of Ukraine as of July 2 increased to 20,010 billion cubic meters this is evidenced by the operational data of the Operator GTS on Friday, July 3.
For the past day UGS pumped 69,46 million cubic meters of gas. Gas extraction was conducted.
It is also stated that in Ukraine for the day, there were more than 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia. From Poland and Hungary gas were reported. While gas production per day amounted to 54,837 million cubic meters of gas.
We will remind, as of June 18, UGS was 19 billion cubic meters of gas. Another billion cubic meters was pumped for only two weeks.
It was also reported that this year in Ukraine is expected to record gas reserves. This forecast was made by the head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobelev.
