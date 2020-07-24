Ukraine has already collected more than 20 million tons of the crop
Photo: Magazine Reporter
In some regions, the harvest started earlier than usual
For the month, the farmers have harvested the third part of all poselova. Following the harvest the harvest is expected to be lower than last year.
Ukraine has already collected more than 20 million tons of grain and leguminous crops, reported the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
“As of July 23, Ukrainian farmers have already collected 20.6 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 5.7 million hectares (38% of the forecast). In General, agrarians harvested 21.9 million tonnes of grain, leguminous crops and rapeseed (+7 million tons a week) from the area of 6.3 million hectares”, — is spoken in the message.
In terms of gross collection from the beginning of the harvest among areas leading the Dnepropetrovsk region (2.7 million tons with an area of 787 hectares (+ 761 thousand tons a week), the Zaporozhye region (2.7 million tons with an area of 776 hectares (+ 572 thousand tons a week), Kherson region (2.5 million tons from the area of 823 hectares (+ 532 thousand tons a week), Mykolaiv region (2.5 million tons from the area of 844 hectares (+ 205 thousand tons a week), Donetsk (2.2 million tonnes from the area of 596 thousand ha (+ 1.2 million tonnes per week).
korrespondent.net