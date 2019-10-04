Ukraine has announced a new large-scale exchange of prisoners with Russia – more than a hundred people (PHOTO)

Ukraine and Russia in the period from October 7 to October 13 can make a “massive exchange” of prisoners, which will be larger than the previous one, held in September, when Ukraine returned 35 citizens.

As stated by the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko in the Ukrainian TV channel “1+1”, it will happen “next week”, UNIAN reports. “You see that we managed to convert our people. Soon, I hope, and it’s literally next week, we plan even more extensive exchange,” said Pristayko, noting that it is necessary to perform a number of steps to resolve the conflict in the Donbass.

“And you remember that plan Zelensky is in General to try to reach the people who stayed behind the frontline to repair bridges, to reconnect with people, to stop shooting, to dissolve the army, to begin to pay the full pension, return of our prisoners who sit in jail,” – said the Minister.

On 13 September the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the forum “Yalta European strategy” (YES), announced that Ukraine is preparing a list for a new stage of exchange of detainees with Russia. These lists have been transferred to Moscow.

Parliament Commissioner for human rights, Lyudmila Denisova said that “lists of citizens of Ukraine who reside on the territory of Russia and the occupied Crimea, have already given.” According to her, Ukraine would release another 113 prisoners in Russia.

In response, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russia and Ukraine could hold a new exchange of detainees, but warned that training would require lots of work and time. “This requires starting a new process, exchange of views, very, very hard and probably stretched by the time the work”, – said the representative of the Kremlin. According to him, “no one a priori possibility and expediency of such a process does not exclude”. “So it is a question of the same bilateral contacts,” – said Peskov.

September 7th, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners by the formula “35 on 35”. In the exchange of “detainees” returned to Ukraine 24 prisoners of war sailor and the 11 political prisoners. Among them: Roman Sushchenko, Oleg Sentsov, Alexander Kolchenko, Mr Baluch, Stanislav Klyh and Mykola Karpyuk, Sisonovich Alex, Paul Mushroom, Eden Bekirov, Eugene gentry, Arthur gentry. On the tarmac of the airport “Borispol” they were met by relatives and President Vladimir Zelensky, who greeted and hugged each released.

At the same time in the Moscow airport “Vnukovo” aircraft arrived with the release of Ukraine’s Russians, which none of the officials is not met.