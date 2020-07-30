Ukraine has carried out the calculations on bonds of $2 billion
Ukraine took a large loan for 12 years
Eurobonds are placed under the 7.25% maturing in 2033. Also completed the exchange of bonds 2021-2022 years.
The Ministry of Finance has carried out the calculations on Eurobonds for $ 2 billion, placed under 7,253% for 12 years,reports press-Department service on Thursday, July 30.
Also, the Ministry of Finance concluded the exchange of notes due in 2021 or 2022.
As a result of the exchange, the total amount of Eurobonds maturing in 2021 in circulation is 974,146 million dollars, and the total amount of Eurobonds maturing in 2022 in circulation — 1 013,354 million dollars.
It is noted that the investor base of the entire transaction primarily consists of funds, asset managers (81%), hedge funds (13%), banks (4%) and pension and insurance funds (2%).
The greatest demand was from investors from US, UK and EU countries, which acquired a large part of the new release and took part in the transaction for the exchange of Eurobonds — their share was 48%, 38% and 13%, respectively.
The amount of applications for purchase of securities and to participate in the exchange offer at its peak reached $ 7 billion from over 200 investors.
Goldman Sachs International and J. P. Morgan was involved as joint lead managers and General dealer managers for the transaction.
We will remind, the first attempt to knead the Eurobonds was held on July 1, but due to the resignation of the head of the National bankot transaction had to be abandoned. Thus then planned to place $1.75 billion with a yield of 7.3%.
korrespondent.net