Ukraine has come to the peak of the debt payments
Photo: Корреспондент.net
Ukraine must pay $6.2 billion for the quarter
For the third quarter of 2020 Ukraine must pay 6.2 billion. In the next year — almost $ 15 billion.
The national Bank has published the calendar of scheduled payments as of 1 April 2020.
According to the schedule, the payments will peak in the third quarter.
For three months, the government, Central Bank, companies and banks have to pay 6,220 billion, of which $ 589 million — the debt to the IMF.
Also in the third quarter, you must pay 10,172 billion UAH to non-residents who own Ukrainian bonds.
According to the NBU, in 2021, the government, Central Bank, companies and banks have to pay 14,926 billion dollars, of which 10,709 billion — based amount of debt 4,217 billion — interest.
Peak payments also have the third quarter — 6,112 billion. In the first quarter will have to pay 4,045 billion.
Yesterday it was reported that President Vladimir Zelensky made for the revision of the debt in the world because of the crisis against the background of the pandemic coronavirus.
