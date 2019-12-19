Ukraine has completed the year 2019 in the top 25 of the FIFA ranking
The National Team Of Ukraine
FIFA on its official website published the final world ranking of the FIFA/Coca-Cola.
2019 Ukrainian team will finish on the 24th place in the FIFA rankings.
The position of the team Andrei Shevchenko is not changed from the previous rating of a month ago.
Among the European teams, Ukraine is in 15th.
Rivals of Ukraine in the group stage of Euro 2020, the Netherlands and Austria, occupy in the ranking 14th and 26th places respectively.
The FIFA rankings as at 19 December 2019:
- Belgium – 1765
- France – 1733
- Brazil – 1712
- England – 1661
- Uruguay – 1645
- Croatia – 1642
- Portugal – 1639
- Spain – 1636
- Argentina – 1623
- Colombia – 1622
…
- 24. UKRAINE – 1537