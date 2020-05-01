Ukraine has confirmed the possibility to supply gas to Poland
General Director of “Operator GTS of Ukraine” Sergey Makogon said that Ukraine confirmed its ability to fully provide gas to Poland.
As reports “Hvil”, he wrote about this on his page in Facebook.
Makogon noted that the may 18 end of the transit contract on gas supplies between Poland and Russia on the Yamal pipeline (33 billion m3). About the final arrangements are not currently known, however, as of April 27, 2020, the Russian gas monopoly “Gazprom” has not complied with the Arbitration decision on revision of prices for gas supplies to Poland.
“To prepare for various possible scenarios in order of the number of traders was tested in gas supplies from Slovakia to Poland via Ukraine’s GTS in the mode #shorthaul and supplies from underground gas storage facilities in Poland” — said Makogon.
Gas deliveries to Poland via Ukraine were successful.
“These deliveries are confirmed the possibility to provide the necessary resource to Poland in the event of termination/reduction of supply from Russia. Ukraine once again proved that it continues to be an important element of energy security of Europe”, — summed up Makogon.
As reported by “Hvilya”, the Minister of public assets Poland Janusz Kowalski suggested to arrest the assets of the pipeline “Nord stream – 2” for forced collection of funds from Gazprom by the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court. In a dispute between Russian Corporation “Gazprom” and the Polish gas concern PGNiG judges of the Stockholm court of arbitration sided with the latter and admitted that the contract on the Yamal Polish company overpaid for gas. The court demanded return of overpayment amounts for all the years of work in the contract (6 billion zlotys, or about $1.5 billion), and demanded the adoption of a new pricing formula in the contract.