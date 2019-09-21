Ukraine has created a sensation at the European championship in volleyball
On Saturday, September 21 at the European championship on volleyball among men’s teams, which takes place in France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands, took place the matches of the 1/8 finals.
The national team of Ukraine, took third place in their group for the first time in history reached the playoffs of the European championship. The opponent of Ugis Krastins was the team of Belgium, and since the game was played in Antwerp, the “yellow-blue” were actually in the hotel.
Despite the boisterous support of the crowd, our guys had a great first set and won it. In the second installment of the “yellow-blue” continued to play, leading by 7 points, but the Belgians has made an incredible leap and tied the score in sets. Apparently, the lost party had a negative impact on the mood of the Ukrainians, and they allowed the opponent no chance to win the third set. However, the Ugis Krastins was able to set up the wards, and in the fourth installment of the “yellow-blue” managed to break a duel course to level the score. The tie-break became a war of nerves, the contestants went point to point, but in the end, our guys still were stronger and produced the historic victory, which was for the “yellow-blue” was the first in the playoffs of the European Championships, — 25:22, 21:25, 14:25, 25:18, 15:10.
Note that in other matches of 1/8 finals recorded the following results: Netherlands — Germany — 1:3, Russia — Greece 3:0 Serbia — the Czech Republic — 3:0, France — Finland — 3:0, Poland — Spain — 3:0, Slovenia — Bulgaria — 3:1. The match Italy — Turkey will be held on Sunday, September 22.
We will add that in the quarter-finals on September 23-24, will play the following pairs: Serbia — Ukraine, France — Italy/Turkey, Russia — Slovenia, Poland — Germany.
