Ukraine has enough money to pay debts
October 29, 2019
The Ukrainian government has accumulated sufficient funds in order to pay off all obligations until the spring of 2020.
About this stated the Deputy Minister of economy Sergey Nikolaychuk in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.
According to officials, this year the debt payments were significant. In the next two years the situation does not change.
We will remind, the Ministry of economic development expects an increase in revenue from migrant workers to 12 billion USD. this year.
In September 2019 Ukraine repaid 560,9 million dollars. debt to the International monetary Fund.