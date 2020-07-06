Ukraine has fulfilled the requirement of the IMF loan
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The NBU reported on the implementation of the requirements of the IMF
State banks at the request of the IMF will reduce the share of non-performing loans. Also consider the Deposit insurance system.
The financial stability Board approved the plans of state-owned banks to reduce the share of non-performing loans (NPL). As the press service of the National Bank Monday, July 6, plans last for three years.
It is noted that the implementation of this issue is one of structural milestones of the cooperation program with the IMF.
The Board also considered risks that may arise due to the recognition unconstitutional the law On system of guaranteeing deposits of natural persons (the constitutional representation of the Supreme court).
The Council adopted a decision on the immediate establishment of a working group to develop an action plan to minimize possible risks to financial stability in the case of the adoption of the Constitutional court of Ukraine decision in this case.
Earlier, the national Bank has conducted rapid tests of 26 banks, which account for 91% of all banking system assets. Most of them showed better results than a year ago, but has identified the potential need for capital for nine banks.
korrespondent.net