Ukraine has increased export of goods to Europe
In January-August 2019 the export of goods from Ukraine to EU countries compared to the same period last year increased by 7.5% to $13,984 billion, and 42.3% of the total volume of exports from our country.
Import of goods into Ukraine with the EU over this period increased by 8.8% to us $16,152 billion and amounted to 41.6% of the total volume of import of goods into our country. This was reported by the press service of the state statistics Committee.
According to the data, in terms of countries the largest recipients of goods from Ukraine were China (7,1%), Poland (6.8%) and Russia (6.6 per cent). The largest suppliers of goods to Ukraine were China (14.7 per cent), Russia (12.7 per cent) and Germany (10.3 per cent).
It is also reported that exports of goods from Ukraine to Russia for the first eight months of this year decreased by 11.2% to $2,175 billion, import from Russia — by 3%, to $4,939 billion.