Ukraine has increased the commissioning of the capacities of “green” energy

Ukraine in the second quarter increased commissioning of renewable energy capacities nearly 6 times.

In the second quarter of this year in Ukraine commissioned 656 MW of capacity, generating energy from renewable sources, which is 6 times greater than the capacity entered in the same period last year.

This is stated in the report of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU).

“In Q2 was commissioned 656 MW of generating capacity, which is almost 6 times more than the capacity commissioned in the same period of 2018.

The object of VES and SES account for 97,4% of the entered capacity,” the report said. Regarding the development of renewable energy sources (RES) are also reported in the second quarter NKREKU established “green” tariff for 106 objects of electric power industry, including SES, 95 objects, VES — 3 objects, biogas/biomass — 6 sites, small hydropower stations — 2 facilities.

The average unit capacity was commissioned during the reporting period, of objects of power – 6.4 MW. A leader in the commissioning became the Zaporozhye region – 152 MW. As of the end of June the share of renewable energy in electricity production amounted to 3.3%, while the cost of such generation was 13.6% of the total cost.

