Ukraine has increased the price of food
The price of social shopping cart continue to grow in Ukraine
In Ukraine it is expected the next jump in prices of basic products of the so-called “social basket”. This forecast was given by experts, despite the strengthening of the hryvnia on the currency market and a good harvest of many crops, particularly grain.
And if, in August 2019 the record was the potato — its price in late summer ranged on the values of 20-22 hryvnia per kilo in the winter, the experts foresee a rise in prices and other products.
With regard to the potatoes, now its price has dropped significantly compared to August’s price — to 14-20 UAH. But if you look back a year ago, the leap is very strong (in 2018, a kilo of potatoes was worth 4-5 UAH in supermarkets, and farmers root vegetable can be bought for 1-1,5 UAH).
Alex Doroshenko, General Director of the Ukrainian Association of retailers, said that in August 2019 compared with July, the cost of social basket has increased by 55% — has risen 17 products.
Increased cost of all types of bread except from wheat flour. Prices of meat, frozen fish, milk, sour cream, eggs, buckwheat, rice, apples, sunflower oil.
And 45% of the decreased range in price are vegetables of the “borsch set”, wheat bread from flour, semolina, millet, ACCA, pasta, flour, kislomolochny, cheese, sour cream and sugar.
Esparta forecast for September — December
The expert believes that inflation will fall to 3%. Exactly the average expected price increase of food. The leader will be the bread and vegetables.
As for the main product of the Ukrainian — potato then a record price explain the poor harvest of root crop this year. At the same time Ukraine started to actively import of potatoes from Belarus, which can be bought for a couple of hryvnia cheaper.
By the way, among the reasons for sharp rise in price of potato experts call not only adverse weather conditions but also human greed. In the Ukrainian Association of potato producers acknowledge that the harvest this year is not the best but not catastrophic. And one of the reasons for the price spikes is the excitement and willingness of dealers to make money.