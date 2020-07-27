Ukraine has kept its place in the global steel industry
Pig iron output in Ukraine grew by 2.6% compared to the same period of 2019
Ukrainian metallurgists left on the 9th and the 13th place among world producers of iron and steel in the first half of the year.
Ukraine in January-June remained in the top 10 world’s largest manufacturers of cast iron among the 64 countries included in the rating of Worldsteel. On Monday, July 27, said the Association Ukrmetallurgprom.
According to her, the pig iron output in Ukraine grew by 2.6% compared to the same period of 2019 to 9.98 million tonnes In January-June iron production in the world decreased by 4.35% to 633,36 million tonnes.
Leadership among the world’s largest manufacturers of cast iron holds the China, where production in January-June increased by 2.19% to 432,68 million tonnes.
Among 62 of the world’s steel producers included in the rating of Worldsteel, Ukraine has retained 13th place, which corresponds to her position in January-June 2019.
While steel production in Ukraine decreased by 7.6% to 10.1 million tons, China leads the top-ten global steel producers grow output by 1.43 in annual comparison, to 499,01 million tonnes.
World steel production in the first half of 2020 decreased by 5.96% to 87313 million tonnes Reduction in global steel production caused primarily by the pandemic COVID-19, according to the Association Worldsteel.
We will remind, in the first half of the Association Ukrmetallurgprom noted a significant decline in steel production in the country.
korrespondent.net