Ukraine has passed to the next round of the playoffs of the fed Cup, beating Estonia

Ukraine national tennis team beat Estonia and took place in the next round of the playoffs of the fed Cup.
As reported sportarena, singles Ukraine and Estonia produced one victory — first Diane Yastremsky beat Elena Malygin, but in the next match Annet Kontaveit coped with Elina Svitolina.
The victory of the Ukrainian national team was brought triumph in the doubles, where the Duo of Marta Kostyuk and Yastremsky in less than an hour lost Kontaveit and Malygina.
The Ukrainian national team as the winner of the zonal phase took place in the next round of the playoffs, where it will join the teams which lost the qualification finals of the Federation Cup. The matches will take place in April. Then at stake are spots in the qualifying tournament FedCup Finals-2021.