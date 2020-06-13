Ukraine has received $2.1 billion first tranche from the IMF
On Friday, Ukraine has received $2.1 billion of the first tranche from the International monetary Fund (IMF).
This was announced by the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy.
“Ukraine is just completely received a $2.1 billion first tranche from the IMF. Did you know that the funds do not come directly from the IMF, and from country members of the Fund? Since yesterday, the funds come in dollars, euros, yen, pounds and yuan, the currencies included in the SDR. Now the process is completed,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Officially: Ukraine has just received $2.1 bn of the 1st tranche from the #IMF. Funds do not come directly from the IMF, but from the member countries. Since yesterday, the funds were coming in installments in $, €, ¥, £ and yuan (currencies in the SDR). The process is now over pic.twitter.com/pUYViDns1G
— Yakiv Smolii (@YSmolii) June 12, 2020
Smoliy said that the IMF funds, enrolling in the state budget, will help the state in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic coronavirus, as well as providing macro-financial stability.
“At the same time the first tranche is received together with the receipt of the related financial assistance from the EU have increased international reserves to us $28.7 billion”, – he added.