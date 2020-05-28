Ukraine has reduced the size and grants
In April 2020 3,386 million Ukrainian citizens issued government subsidy for payment of utility bills. The average size of such payments is 612 hryvnias.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to material Agency UNIAN.
The average size of subsidies for housing and utilities declined in April by 39% in comparison with the situation recorded in March.
The Ministry of social policy of Ukraine noted that last month there were 42,62 thousands of applications for a grant for payment of utilities by households. The order was granted 19.19 thousands of such cases.
“According to the Unified state register of recipients of housing allowances in April 2020 provided subsidies for housing and communal services in the amount of 1,601 billion, subsidy received 3 386,9 thousand households,” reads the official message of the Ministry of social policy of Ukraine.
According to the Agency, subsidiary in Ukraine in April 2020 have received about 1,450 billion hryvnia in cash and 150,5 million UAH were received in the form of cashless payment.