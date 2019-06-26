Ukraine has retained a position in the medal standings after the fifth day of the European games

June 26, 2019

At the II European games, which take place at the sports arenas of Minsk, ended the fifth day of competition, the results of which the national team of Ukraine has retained 4th place in the medal standings.

The moneybox of our national team won one silver medal.

Marina Kiyko and Svetlana Malkova took the second place in synchronous jumps on a trampoline.

Reaction, Marina and Svetlana for their silver rating

