Ukraine has returned on the 13th place in the ranking of world steel producers
Ukraine on the results of metallurgical enterprises in may 2020 decreased steel production by 10.4% compared to the same period of 2019 — up to 1,638 million tons, but rose from 15th to 13th place in the ranking of 64 countries-the basic world manufacturers of this production, compiled by the world Association of steel producers (Worldsteel).
In may recorded a fall in steel production by may-2019 in most of the top ten countries except China and Iran. The greatest decrease in steel production was recorded in India by 39.1%.
The top ten countries producing steel by the end of may as follows:
- China (92,267 million tons, a growth of 4.2%),
- Japan (5,916 million tons, a drop of 31.8%),
- South Korea (5,387 million tons, minus 14.1 per cent),
- Russia (6 million tons, minus 4,8%),
- India (5,767 million tons, falling by 39.1%),
- United States (4,790 million tons, a drop of 36.6%),
- Germany (2,850 million tons, a minus of 18.9%),
- Iran (2,350 million tons, an increase of 8.9%),
- Turkey (2,272 million tons, a decline of 25.8%)
- Brazil (2,188 million tons, a drop of 22.6%).
This is followed by Vietnam (1,949 million tonnes, +11,4%), Taiwan (China 1,730 million tons, -10,6%), Ukraine (1,638 million tons, -10,4%), Mexico (1,450 million tons, -13,2%) and Italy (1,250 million tonnes -43,6%).
In may 64 countries produced 148,775 million tons of steel, which is 8.7% lower than in may 2019.
For five months of current year the first ten countries-manufacturers of steel looks like this:
- China (411,751 million tons, up 1.9%),
- Japan (36,604 million tons, -13,4%),
- India (35,851 million tons, -24,6%),
- United States (31,330 million tons, -15,5%),
- RF (29,850 million tons, -1,3%),
- South Korea (27,407 million tons, -8,9%),
- Germany (15,267 million tons, USD 11.8%),
- Turkey (13,491 million tonnes, 5.6 per cent),
- Brazil (12,141 million tonnes -15,9%)
- Iran (11,444 million tonnes, +11.1 per cent).
This is followed by Vietnam (9,016 million tons, up 1.9%), Taiwan (China 8,696 million tons, -9,5%), Ukraine (8,295 million tons, -10,5%), Italy (7,653 million tonnes -26,9%) and Mexico (7,256 million tons, -12,4%).
In January-may 2020 64 countries produced 728,715 million tonnes of steel, which is 5.2% less than in the same period last year.
Ukraine in 2019 produced 20.8 million tons of steel and occupied 13-e a place (in 2018 21,1 million tons, 13-e a place).
