Ukraine has risen in the list of the most expensive countries to live in the world
Ukraine, which is in a new ranking from Davos bypassed Greece and Chile, at the end of 2019 has also risen in the list of the most expensive countries to live in the world.
This is evidenced by the study conducted by Ceoworld Magazine, writes Today.
Thus, Ukraine has risen to five lines – up to 107 seats out of 132 countries. The rankings take into account five factors: the purchasing power of the population, the cost of the purchase of housing, the cost of rental housing, the price of food, the average check in the restaurant.
Of the neighbors of Ukraine is the highest place (65-e) went to Slovakia; Hungary is located on 77-m, Poland – 81-m, Russia – 82. Romania was on the 99th place, Belarus-101-m, Moldova – 105-I. By the way, the most expensive post-Soviet space became Estonia (50-e a place).
The most expensive accommodations countries were Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, the Bahamas, Luxembourg, Israel, Singapore and South Korea. The cheapest: Uzbekistan, Syria, India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.