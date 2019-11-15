Ukraine has sent Japan’s protest over the participation of the team “DNR” in the karate tournament
The Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Zelensky
Embassy of Ukraine in Japan gave an official Tokyo appeal due to the participation of the team “DNR” in the world Cup karate, run by one of the lesser-known federations.
About this diplomatic mission was announced in Facebook.
According to the Embassy, the organizer of the competition by a private organization – “world Federation karatenomichi”.
The organizers of the tournament confirmed the invitation of athletes from the club, located on the occupied territory of Donetsk region.
In the Ukrainian Embassy noted that since the beginning of hostilities in the East of Ukraine, Japan has consistently supported the official Kiev and their position has not changed.