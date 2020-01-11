Ukraine has significantly reduced the indicators of sugar producers
Ukraine not only reduces sugar exports, but lost its production. So, in the 2019-2020 marketing year (MG) in the country has made 1,48 million tons of sugar is 19% lower than a year earlier, reported the press service of the National Association of sugar producers “Ukrtsukor”.
According to her, just in the season had 33 sugar factory, which processed of 9.84 million tons of sugar beet, almost a third less than the year before.
“A significant reduction of raw materials resulted in the reduction of production capacity and, as a consequence, reduction of sugar production as a whole”, – explained the Deputy head of the Board “of Ukrzukor” Ruslan Yanenka.
According to her, the last three years, the world has witnessed surplus sugar. This surplus has affected the Ukraine, and agrarians started sowing sugar beet less space.
In General, the Ukrainian top regions producers of sugar remains the same:
- Vinnytsia region – 331,9 thousand tons;
- The Khmelnytsky oblast is 192,8 thousand tons;
- Ternopil region – 186,4 thousand tons.
We will remind, in August the Association had projected that sugar production in 2019-2020 MG is estimated to be 1.1-1.2 million tonnes, that is, the forecast was exceeded. It was expected that wholesale prices for sugar will grow by 18%.