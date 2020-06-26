Ukraine has started harvesting
This year the harvest is expected to be below last year’s
This year in some regions, the harvest began early due to weather conditions. The harvest is already underway in southern areas.
Ukrainian farmers as of June 26, threshed the first 100 thousand tons of grain. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of economy.
“The harvest is included in the active phase. Produced the first 100 thousand tons of grain”, — is spoken in the message.
However, due to weather conditions, harvesting started earlier than in previous years. The first harvest began some areas of the region.
As of June 26, winter (barley, wheat and canola) collected from the area of 35.7 thousand ha. In particular, in the Nikolaev area threshed about 26 thousand ha, in Kherson — 7,24 thousand hectares, in the Odessa — 2,5 thousand ha.
Earlier, the Ukrainian grain Association is essentially Uluslararas harvest and export sernav the new season. According to their forecasts, the gross harvest of grains and oilseeds can reach 98 million tons, and exports – 58.5 mln tonnes, which is close to the record.
As you know, in 2019 Hadouken have collected a record harvest dernovichi bean in the amount of 75,08 million tons. The wheat harvest was also a record 28.2 million tonnes, while exports to the 2019/2020 marketing year will be about 20.5 million tons of the Total size urogastrone and oilseeds made up just over 98 million tonnes.
korrespondent.net