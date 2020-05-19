Ukraine has started the program of assistance for partial unemployment
In Ukraine launched a program of assistance to citizens in case of partial unemployment. It will last until the end of quarantine restrictions, the pandemic coronavirus infection.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to information a press-services of the State employment center of Ukraine.
The employment center was informed that the programme of assistance for partial unemployment in Ukraine has already started. It will work for a long while the country will continue the quarantine. Easing of restrictive measures will not affect the programme.
It is learned and how much is the size of payments to persons in partial unemployment. According to information published by the Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Igor Petrashko, the payment amount may not exceed 4 723 UAH.
The Cabinet of Ministers hope that China’s efforts will contribute to conservation of the quarantine period, jobs in the field of small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, Igor Petrashko said that the Ukrainian authorities hope thus to give a positive incentive to business activity. All this should help to recover after all the quarantine restrictions will be fully lifted.