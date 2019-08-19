Ukraine has started to buy potatoes in Belarus

August 19, 2019
The upward price trend on the potato market in Ukraine has remained and last week. Like a week earlier, this contributed to a very limited supply of this product on the market.

So, at the moment, the main sales of potato maintained in the range 8-12 UAH/kg (0,32-0,47 $/kg), on average, 20% higher than at the end of last week, reports 1NEWS.

As noted, despite the increase in prices in this segment, the demand for potatoes in the Ukrainian market remains high.

“The situation contributed to the beginning of the potato supplies from Belarus. Imported products at the moment available for sale from UAH 8/kg, but the quality is not always satisfied with the Ukrainian consumers”, — experts say.

Clarifies that today the price of potatoes in Ukraine in 2,5 times above, than in mid-August 2018. Then the shipment of these products were not more expensive than UAH 5/kg. however, given the active sales rates of potatoes, many Ukrainian farmers declared their intention next week to make another attempt to raise prices in this segment.

