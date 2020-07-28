Ukraine has updated the record for gas reserves
This year the gas reserves will exceed last year’s by 20%
Last year, Ukraine has accumulated by November of 21.75 billion cubic meters of gas, and this year this figure exceeded by more than three months early.
Ukraine has accumulated in underground storage of 21.8 billion cubic meters of gas, which is a record in the history of the country,reports press service of Ukrtransgaz on Tuesday, July 28.
A record figure has been achieved in 100 days earlier than last year. This is because due to the warm winter remained significant reserves from last year.
The Company noted that as of August 1, 2019 in underground storage was kept to 15.9 billion cubic meters of blue fuel.
The company expects that by the beginning of the heating season, storage will download of 25.5-26.5 billion cubic meters, which is 20% more than last year.
“The current levels of gas injection is a record for domestic UGS. Under these results the injection season will be the most productive in the history of Ukrainian gas storage facilities”, — is spoken in the company.
Previously, the Operator GTS of Ukraine reported that in this hogwasher gas imports is the highest for the last five years.
korrespondent.net