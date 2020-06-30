Ukraine has updated the record in grain exports
Photo: UNN
Ukraine exports more than 57 million tons of grain
A few days before the end of the marketing year, grain exports exceeded last year’s figures by 13%.
For the current marketing year (MG, July 2019 — June 2020) Ukraine exported the record of 56.2 million tons of grain, which is 13% higher than last season. This is stated in the report of the Directorate of development of agrarian sector under the Ministry of energy.
So, as of 26 June Ukraine exported 56,2 million tons of grain and leguminous crops, while only prepared for export to 57.1 million tons of grain.
In particular, exported 20.4 million tons of wheat (4.8 million tons, or 31 per cent, more), corn — 30,12 million tonnes (1.3 million tonnes, or 1% more), barley — 4.9 million tonnes (35% more), rye — 8.2 million tons (80 million tons, or 91% less), flour exported 332,3 of tasacion (10% more).
Recall that in Ukraine has already begun a new harvest.This year in some regions, the harvest began early due to weather conditions.
As you know, in 2019 Hadouken have collected a record harvest dernovichi bean in the amount of 75,08 million tons. The wheat harvest was also a record 28.2 million tonnes, while exports to the 2019/2020 marketing year will be about 20.5 million tons of the Total size urogastrone and oilseeds made up just over 98 million tonnes.
About the same amount of grain expects Ukrainian grain associativ the new season.
