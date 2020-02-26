Ukraine has won “gold” the European championship on shooting
At the European championship on shooting from the pneumatic weapon, which is taking place in Wroclaw, Poland women’s national team of Ukraine as part of the Victoria Rybovalov, Galina Avramenko and Valentina Goncharova won the gold medal in the discipline of shooting at a movable target from 10 meters.
In total the national team of Ukraine scored 1672 points, ahead by 22 points of Russians and 35 – the team of Armenia.
Note that Rybovalov in the same discipline won a single bronze.
The tournament will last until March 1.