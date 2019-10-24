Ukraine have risen significantly in the ranking of Doing Business
Ukraine has risen by seven points in the Doing Business ranking by 2020, which is the world Bank (WB). The rating assesses the ease of doing business in different countries. Last year in this rating Ukraine gained five places in the ranking.
So, now Ukraine occupies 64th place among 190 countries. Ukraine’s position between India and Puerto Rico. The rating is headed by New Zealand, it is Singapore and Hong Kong.
According to the world Bank, for the year Ukraine improved its performance by 6 of the 10 indicators included in the rankings. The greatest progress recorded in the component “Protection of minority shareholders” (+27 points). The increase was due to the opening of the ultimate beneficiaries. Also a significant increase showed the component “Obtaining construction permits” (+10).
In addition, the increase of Ukraine’s position in the ranking was influenced by positive changes in the following components of “Connection”, “international trade”, “Registering property,” Access to credit”.
Increase of a rating of Ukraine in Doing Business in 2020 from seven positions – a result that speaks for itself. This is a positive signal for Ukrainian entrepreneurs and the green light for foreign investors”, – commented on the success of Ukraine’s Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
He said, the current promotion of Ukraine in the rating is “only the beginning”, and the Cabinet continues to work in this direction.
“Three days ago earned the bankruptcy Code, a few weeks ago, the law on stimulation of investment activity, activating the processes of deregulation”, — Goncharuk noted.
As reported in June 2019, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has set a goal for Ukraine to enter TOP 10 of Doing Business and get rid of the “humiliating” credit rating. The head of state assured that to get in the top ten most business-friendly countries, Ukraine will be able in three or four years.
The report “doing business” (Doing Business Report) is an annual study of the world Bank group that assesses the ease of doing business. The report focuses on the assessment of normative acts regulating the activities of small and medium enterprises, and the manner of their application in practice.
The report is from 2003 and is usually published in the autumn. Since 2005 (Doing Business 2006) report there is a ranking of countries for ease of doing business, and in 2006 (DB 2007) and countries are ranked on indicators. In addition, studies Doing Business not only point to problems that hinder the development of business but also identify their causes and provide advice on necessary reforms.