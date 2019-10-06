.

In Kiev and the dozens of Ukrainian cities held a protest against the signing of the Ukraine “formula Steinmeier” (defines the order of holding elections in the Donbass and assigning areas of special status), UNIAN reports. In the capital, according to ozenda police came about 10 thousand people.

to ensure law and order during a protest in Kiev on the Maidan of Independence arrived 300 police officers, including members of the National guard.

The organizers of the rally called it the “people’s chamber” and “the independence of the yellow bandages”. The participants came from Ukrainian symbols and slogans of “No surrender.” Similar events were also held Sunday in other cities of Ukraine – Zaporozhye, Poltava, Kharkov, Krivoy Rog, Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Odessa and Lviv.

Gathered in the campaign believe that the signing of 1 oktobra agreement about the use of “formula Staumauer” means the surrender of the country and a betrayal of national interests.

Ukraine agrees to hold early elections in certain districts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which control the Pro-Russian separatists. They should be scheduled and conducted in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the special Law regulating the special election.

A temporary special status of Donbass, products in accordance with the agreement shall enter into force immediately after the elections, at 20.00 local time on voting day. He will be kept until the date of publication of the final report of the OSCE mission to monitor the elections.

If the OSCE recognizes that the elections in the Donbass in General meet international standards for democratic elections, as well as Ukrainian legislation, the law on the special status of Donbass will operate on a regular basis.

Later, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the new law on the special status of Donbass will design Parliament “in close cooperation and in public discussion with the community” and it will not be crossed no “red line”. He stressed that the local elections will not take place if the Donbas the troops will remain.

Yx-President Petro Poroshenko believes that the document is disadvantageous to Kiev. “The signing of this “formula” of Russian origin, de facto, means the lifting of sanctions against Russia, legitimitely occupation of Crimea and the referendum in Donbass in 2014. We never do go. We will not allow to destroy the Ukrainian state”, – said Poroshenko.