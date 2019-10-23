Ukraine imported gas for $1.5 billion
October 23, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukraine in January-August 2019 imported 7.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas for a total amount of 1.53 billion USD. including in August – the 1.42 billion cubic meters to 226,5 million. This is evidenced by the State statistics service (gosstat).
Thus, the average price of gas imported by the country in August-2019 amounted to 158.5 dollars per 1 thousand cubic meters, which is 10.4% less than in July-2019 (176,8 USD).
Gas imports with counterparties from Russia for the specified period was not carried out.
Earlier it was reported that the natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storages (UGS) as of October 19, 21,34 reached billion cubic meters, exceeding the target.