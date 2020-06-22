Ukraine in 3 days will play two matches against former world Champions in the League of Nations
UEFA on its official website published calendar of group matches of the second draw of the League of Nations.
We will remind, the team of Andrey Shevchenko the new season of the League of Nations will start in the elite League.
An opponent of the Ukrainians in the group 4 2010 world Cup and 3 times European Champions (1964, 2008 and 2012), the Spaniards, as well as 4-time world Champions (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) and 3 times European Champions (1972, 1980 and 1996) by the Germans.
And starts in the tournament the national team of Ukraine on 3 September with a home match against national team of Switzerland.
Calendar of matches of the national team of Ukraine:
- September 3, Ukraine – Switzerland
- September 6, Spain, Ukraine
- October 10, Ukraine – Germany
- October 13, Ukraine – Spain
- November 13, Germany – Ukraine
- November 16, Switzerland – Ukraine
Recall that the national team of Ukraine on the results of the first draw of the League of Nations came out in Division A.
Current winners of the tournament are our former rivals in the group stage of Euro 2020 – the national team of Portugal.