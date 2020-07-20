Ukraine in quarantine increases the import of agricultural products
In 2020, Ukraine increased purchases of agricultural products by 12%. Half of the imports came from the EU.
For the first half of 2020, the Ukraine increased imports of agricultural products by 12.3 percent to $ 3.2 billion (+0.4 billion). This was reported by the press service of the National scientific center Institute of agrarian Economics.
About half of all imports come from the European Union of 1.59 billion.
Ukraine also bought food in Asia, 610 million dollars. (19% of total imports), Latin America 252 million dollars. (8%) and Africa 163 million dollars. (5%).
Among the main countries-suppliers of agricultural products in Ukraine — Poland. (368 million dollars), Germany (238 million dollars), Turkey (232 million dollars), Italy (189 million dollars), United States (169 million dollars), France (155 million dollars).
Most Ukraine imports fruit production — 341 million. fish and seafood – 295 million. tobacco — 243 million. alcoholic beverages — 199 million. cocoa and chocolate products — 152 million dollars.
The seeds and fruits of oil crops, Ukraine imported 215 million dollars. Various food products, including extracts, concentrates, sauces, ready – to 215 million dollars. Vegetables – mainly tomatoes and potatoes were brought to 191 million dollars.
At the same time, the Ukrainian fruit and vegetable Association said earlier that since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus export of horticultural products decreased by 43%.
In General, over the six months the volume of foreign trade of Ukraine fell by 9% to $ 47,223 billion.
korrespondent.net