Ukraine increased production of sunflower refined oil

June 26, 2020

Украина нарастила производство подсолнечного рафинированного масла

Manufacture of refined sunflower oil in Ukraine in the current year increased by 23%.

In January-may 2020 the production of sunflower refined oil rose by 23.1% compared to the same period last year.

About it reports a press-service of the Association Ukroliyaprom.

“Based on data from Goskomstat of Ukraine, in January-may 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019, an increase in the production of such types of oil products: crude sunflower oil — 108%; refined sunflower oil — 123,1%; sunflower meal — 104,2%; margarine production — 111%; sauces and mayonnaise is 105.2%”, — stated in the message.

However, for the period in comparison with January-may of 2019 due to a shortage of raw materials decreased production of soybean oil (13.7%) and soybean meal (14.6%).

According to gosstat, in January-April 2020 Ukraine exported fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin to 1.99 billion dollars, which is 25,1% more than in the same period last year.

telegraf.com.ua

