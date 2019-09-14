Ukraine intends to comply with the IMF conditions for the loan – Bloomberg
Ukraine will get a new loan worth about five billion dollars from the International monetary Fund, because going to agree with all the conditions stipulated.
According to Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter source, the mission arrived in Kiev for a detailed discussion.
It is expected that the agreement will include conditions for further steps in combating corruption in Ukraine to contain the fiscal deficit and liberalization of the market of agricultural land.
The Ukrainian government plans to sign an IMF agreement until the end of September and till the end of the current year to approve a new program.
According to insiders, the Ukraine will receive credit for three years. However, the deal finally concluded and is in the discussion stage.
A new financial aid program would constitute a credit on the so-called extended financing facility, in contrast to 14-month standby arrangement (Stand-by Arrangements, SBA) for $3.9 billion, which the IMF agreed on with Kiev in October 2018.