Ukraine is 30 times reduced the import of electricity
Photo: pixabay.com
In June, 99% of the exports go to Poland
In April-June 2020 absent the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus in accordance with the decision of the National regulatory Commission of energy and utilities.
Monthly electricity imports in June dropped 31 times in comparison with January, up to 18 million kWh. On Wednesday, July 8, reported the state-owned NEK Ukrenergo.
According to her, in April-June 2020 absent the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus in accordance with the decision of the National regulatory Commission of energy and utilities.
In the second quarter of the electricity supplied from Slovakia to 125 million kWh., Hungary — 62 million kilowatt-hours, in Romania, 12 million kWh.
Electricity exports in January-March grew by 5% a month, then in April there was a drop to 237 million kWh. compared to 773 million kilowatt-hours in March. For the first half of the year exports decreased by 6.8 times.
In the second quarter exports went to Poland — 314 million kWh., Hungary — 129 million kWh., Romania — 20 million kWh. In June of 99% of the exports go to Poland.
korrespondent.net