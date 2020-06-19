Ukraine is losing its position among the exporters of chicken meat in the EU
Ukraine in the first quarter of 2020 fell to fourth place with a stable third in the ranking of exporters of chicken meat in the European Union. This is evidenced by the report of the European Commission.
During the reporting period Ukraine exported 23,46 million tons of poultry meat, which is 25.5 per cent less compared to the first quarter of last year, when it was exported 31.5 million tons.
Ukraine has reduced imports of poultry from the EU 36.6% to 26.5 million tons (with more than 41.8 million tonnes in 2019).
The largest exporter of chicken meat in the EU for the reporting period was Britain, which formally withdrew from the European Union on 31 January of the current year. Britain exported 62.9 million tonnes of poultry meat, which is 27% less than in the first quarter of 2019.
Ukraine has significantly reduced the export of cheese
The second place on volume of export of chicken meat in the EU took Brazil (57,79 million tons), followed by Thailand (40,79 million tons).
According to the State customs service of Ukraine for five months 2020 reduced exports of chicken to of 223.5 million dollars, which is 27% less than in January-may last year.
telegraf.com.ua