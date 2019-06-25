Ukraine is Recalling its Ambassador to the Council of Europe after the decision of PACE to return Russia to the Assembly (PHOTO)

Ukraine has decided to recall for consultations its Ambassador to the Council of Europe after the decision of the parliamentary Assembly on Russia. Wrote about this on his page in Facebook Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

“The Council of Europe has lost our trust and it will be extremely difficult. From the leader in the protection of human rights, the organization has turned into a mere Manager, and such yourself. Therefore, recall our Ambassador to COE for consultation. The strategy is clear, the tactics, too,” – said the Minister.

According to Pavlo Klimkin, the PACE decision for Kiev is “particularly disappointing” given the fact that presides in the Council of Europe at the present time France is a party to the Normandy format. “Deploy the red carpet in front of the Russian deputies without performing RF conditions – it is, pardon my French, full mauvais ton”, – said Klimkin. He also warned that the PACE’s decision “will haunt all of Europe”.

“But humanly I Council of Europe, all of Europe and even each of those who voted for granting the indulgences of the Russian delegation, very sorry. Compromises with his conscience never anything good going on”, – said Pavlo Klimkin.

In the night of Tuesday, PACE approved a resolution allowing Russia to participate in the June session of the Assembly. The document was supported by 118 MPs, 62 voted against and 10 abstained. After that, the participants of the summer session of the PACE challenged the authority of the Russian delegation in the organization. Now, according to the rules of the organization, there will be a report on the limitation of powers, voting on which will take place on June 26.

According to PACE President, Liliane Maury Pasquier, the delegation whose credentials are contested shall participate in the organization, but cannot vote on your issue.

The Russian delegation in PACE in April 2014 was denied the right to vote, to participate in observation missions and enter into the composition of the governing bodies of the PACE. This happened after joining Russia Ukrainian Crimea, which was received by the international community as an act of aggression by Russia.

In 2015, the PACE has twice considered the question of the restoration of Russian delegation’s credentials, but then the sanctions became tougher. In response, the Russian delegation said the refusal to work under such conditions, and in 2016-2018 did not request confirmation of their authority.

The condition for his return to work at the PACE Moscow called the restoration of all powers, and amendments to regulations that do not allow to continue to infringe on the rights of national delegations. In 2017 Moscow in connection with this situation has suspended payment of contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe.

October 10, 2018, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has said that Russia’s right to representation in statutory bodies of the COE (Committee of Ministers and the parliamentary Assembly) can be suspended from June 2019 for the systematic non-payment of membership dues. In response, the Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will withdraw from the CE, if the opponents in the composition of this organization will insist on the exclusion of Moscow.

In April Jagland said that the RF output of the PACE can be a “shock for Europe” , which will be a “new dividing line”, and called for the return of the Russian delegation to the Council. The delegates of the PACE adopted a resolution on the role and mission of the Assembly, which spoke of the need to preserve Russia in the Council of Europe (COE), called for Moscow to appoint a delegation to the PACE and to pay contributions to the budget of the COE.

As stated in the resolution, PACE sanctions against Russian delegation after the reunification of the Crimea with Russia and the subsequent decision on termination of participation in the activities of the Assembly have led to discord within the organization, and the failure of payment of contribution to the budget crisis of the organization. In response, the Russian side demanded to change the rules and to avoid infringing on the rights of national delegations, as in the state Duma said back in January of this year.